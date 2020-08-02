Georgia Camp For Kids Had To Shutter Because Of 260 Positive COVID-19 Cases

In news that may bolster arguments against reopening school campuses soon, the Centers for Disease Control has reported that a Georgia sleepaway camp saw 168 kids contract the virus.

The YMCA Camp High Harbour required masks for counselors, but was forced to close in June after the outbreak. In the gathering of 344 campers and staff tested, 260 came back positive in the weeks after the camp closed, according to the CDC’s analysis, which was released on Friday. Of that total, children were 168 of the positives, with 51 of the 100 children ages 6 to 10 positive.

The overnight camp opened June 21 and closed six days later. The CDC said 74 percent of attendees had symptoms, including fever, headache and sore throat.

The CDC report said the camp had “multiple” safety measures in place. However, they did not mandate mask use for campers. The children also engaged regularly in singing and cheering, which likely contributed to the disease’s spread, the CDC concluded.

“SARS-CoV-2 spread efficiently in a youth-centric overnight setting, resulting in high attack rates among persons in all age groups,” the researchers wrote.