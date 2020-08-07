George & Amal Clooney Donate $100,000 To Beirut Relief Funds

George and Amal Clooney have donated $100,000 to three charitable organizations providing relief for Beirut, where a massive explosion on Tuesday obliterated a city port, injured more than 5,000 people and killed at least 145.

According to Unicef, the homes of 100,000 children had been damaged, many to the point of being uninhabitable.

“We’re both deeply concerned for the people of Beirut and the devastation they’ve faced in the last few days,” the Clooneys said in a statement. “Three charitable organizations we’ve found are providing essential relief on the ground: the Lebanese Red Cross, Impact Lebanon, and Baytna Baytak. We will be donating these three 100,000 dollars and hope that others will help in any way they can.”

The Baytna Baytak organization was formed to fight COVID-19 in Beirut, but since the explosion has pivoted to relocating individuals left homeless by the blast. The group estimates that more than 300,000 people need its assistance.