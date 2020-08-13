Genre Film Festivals Across The Country Partner For Nightstream Virtual Event

Genre-driven film fests Boston Underground, Brooklyn Horror, North Bend, Overlook and Popcorn Frights are teaming up for the collective virtual event Nightstream which will run October 8-11.

The event is a response to the challenges the film community is facing during the pandemic and the aforementioned banded together for Nightstream. The festival will feature a program showcasing a mix of international horror, fantasy, sci-fi, vanguard, and underground films that capture the bold spirit and vibe you would feel from each festival — perfect for the spooky month of October.

“Amidst forced festival cancellations and upended film releases, we felt an overwhelming need to come together and join forces to present a first-class film experience for the larger genre community this Halloween

season,” said the collaborators in an open letter of intent.

Programmers from all five festivals will collaborate on the feature film line up which will be announced in late September. Each film will be recognized as an official selection of each festival entity as well. The short film programs will be individually curated by each fest along with a full slate of live events and panels.

Proceeds from the event will be shared with all participating filmmakers and artists, and donations will be made on behalf of each associated festival to charitable causes and local businesses in their home cities. Earlybird Badges are now on sale.

The Boston Underground Film Festival, which usually takes place every March at the historic Brattle Theatre in Cambridge, MA, was forced to abruptly cancel their 22nd annual event due to the pandemic. Popcorn Frights Film Festival, the largest genre film festival in Southeast US, postponed their 2020 edition that was originally slated to take place this month in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Having previously been postponed for this year, the Pacific Northwest destination event North Bend Film Festival was originally set to take place this month in the famed Twin Peaks town near Seattle, WA. The Overlook Film Festival, which annually programs a celebrated slate of horror cinema alongside live performance and interactive events, postponed their upcoming edition, which had been planned for late May in New Orleans. The Brooklyn Horror Film Festival, which specializes in cinema that pushes horror’s boundaries, will move its planned fifth edition up by one week with this transition to virtual.