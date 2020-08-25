‘Generation’: Nathan Stewart-Jarrett Joins Lena Dunham-Produced HBO Max Series

EXCLUSIVE: Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Misfits) is set as a series regular on HBO Max’s Lena Dunham-produced half-hour dramedy, Generation.

Created by Zelda Barnz and her father Daniel Barnz, who also directs, Generation is a dark yet playful half-hour following a group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community.

Stewart-Jarrett will play Sam. Not your typical guidance counselor, Sam’s strength lies in his realness. While Sam leads with an “actually I invented the game” attitude, a part of him will always wish he was as bold and fearless as his students.

Stewart-Jarrett joins an ensemble cast including Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East, Nava Mau, Lukita Maxwell, Haley Sanchez, Uly Schlesinger, Sam Trammell and Chase Sui Wonders with Justice Smith and Martha Plimpton.

The series is executive produced by Lena Dunham for Good Thing Going Productions; Daniel, Ben and Zelda Barnz for We’re Not Brothers Productions; Sharr White and John Melfi. Marissa Diaz is a producer for Good Thing Going Productions.

Stewart-Jarrett is perhaps best known to UK audiences for his lead roles in E4’s Misfits and Channel 4 series Utopia. On the film side, he will next be seen in a starring role in Jordan Peele’s reboot of the classic horror film Candyman set for an October 16 release. On television, he will lead an episode of AMC’s anthology series Soulmates, which premieres October 5. Stewart-Jarrett is repped by ICM Partners, Silver Lining Entertainment, Curtis Brown (UK) and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein.