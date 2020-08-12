‘Generals Row’ Female General Drama From Jason Wilborn, Milo Ventimiglia & Russ Cundiff In Works At NBC

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has put in development Generals Row, a military drama from writer Jason Wilborn (Council of Dads) This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia, Russ Cundiff and the duo’s DiVide Pictures. 20th TV, where DiVide is under a deal, is the studio.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Wilborn, Generals Row revolves around a trailblazing female general who joins the military’s most exclusive club – the Joint Chiefs of Staff – and moves her family into a neighborhood rife with cutthroat politics, blind ambition, and where daily battles over duty, honor, and tradition are every bit as tough as those waged inside the Pentagon.

Wilborn executive produces with Ventimiglia and Cundiff of DiVide. Deanna Harris, Director of Development at DiVide, who was instrumental in setting up the project, serves as producer.

Ventimiglia, Cundiff and Wilbron have been friends for two decades.

“Jason, Russ and I all worked on American Dreams at NBC, when Jason was a staff writer, Russ was a publicist and I was a guest star,” said Ventimiglia. “This is a great homecoming for all of us.”

(L-R) Milo Ventimiglia, Deanna Harris, Russ Cundiff Courtesy photo

Wilborn most recently served as co-executive producer on NBC’s Council of Dads, which aired for one season. He also served as co-executive producer on NBC’s The Enemy Within and OWN’s Queen Sugar and supervising producer on WGN America’s Underground, among other credits.

Ventimiglia has earned three Emmy nominations for lead actor in a drama series for his portrayal of Jack on NBC/20th TV’s praised series This Is Us, which is heading into its sixth season.

DiVide is repped by Verve and McKuin Frankel Whitehead. Willborn is repped by Rick Lefitz and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.