Vertical Acquires Docu ‘The Great American Lie’ From Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Wife Of California Governor

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has picked up the documentary The Great American Lie from Emmy Award-winning filmmaker and advocate Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The doc examines the roots of systemic inequalities through a unique gender lens. With America facing widening economic inequality and stagnant social mobility, the documentary explores an inspiring path forward. The film marks the third feature documentary (Miss Representation, The Mask You Live In) from The Representation Project, a global non-profit organization, challenging gender norms and transforming culture, founded by Siebel Newsom. Vertical Entertainment, which took North American rights, will release the pic on Video on Demand and on Digital on Oct. 2.

“America’s obsession with money, power, and individual success above all else has created and perpetuated systems of major inequality. An upside-down hierarchy of values is to blame for the four current crises Americans face: vast economic inequality, racial injustice, climate change, and Covid-19,” said Siebel Newsom. “We need renewed economic and social mobility in this country, and I am optimistic that this film can spark a national conversation on how valuing care, compassion, and collaboration can make the American Dream a reality for everyone who calls this great country home.”

The deal was negotiated by Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector from Vertical Entertainment and ICM Partners on behalf of the filmmakers.