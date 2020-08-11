Gary Sinise To Receive Humanitarian Award From Location Managers Guild International

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated actor Gary Sinise will receive the Humanitarian Award from the Location Managers Guild International at the 7th Annual LMGI Awards. Sinese established the Gary Sinise Foundation with the mission to serve and honor America’s defenders, veterans, first responders, Gold Star families and those in need. Sinese will be honored for the commitment he and his foundation have made to give back to those who sacrifice for our nation and create a legacy of service. The awards, hosted by Isaiah Mustafa, will be held during a virtual ceremony Saturday, October 24 at 2 pm PST.

Sinese’s performance as Lt. Dan Taylor in Forrest Gump earned him Oscar, Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations as well as the Best Supporting Actor Award from the National Board of Review and the Commander’s Award from the Disabled American Veterans. It also formed an enduring connection with servicemen and women throughout the military community. Other film credits include Apollo 13, Ransom, Snake Eyes, Impostor, The Green Mile, Mission to Mars and The Human Stain.

His most recent film and television work includes I Still Believe, Good Joe Bell and the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why. Sinise starred for two seasons as Jack Garrett on the CBS series Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, and for nine seasons as Detective “Mac” Taylor on the hit series CSI: NY. Sinise is an Emmy, Golden Globe, and two-time SAG Award winner for his roles in Truman and George Wallace.

In recognition of his humanitarian work, Sinise has earned two awards from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, the Bob Hope Award for Excellence in Entertainment, and the Congressional Medal of Honor Society’s Patriot Award, its highest honor, among others.

“The LMGI proudly salutes Gary Sinise. We are humbled to help shine a light on the impact he and his foundation make on our military, veterans and first responder communities that it serves. In the turmoil of today’s world, those men and women who make such great sacrifices deserve our honor and are too often forgotten,” said awards co-chair and former LMGI President Lori Balton.

As previously announced, Oscar-winning director Spike Lee will receive the LMGI Trailblazer Award honoring his work over the past three decades.

The LMGI Awards honor the outstanding and creative visual contributions by location professionals in film, television and commercials from around the globe. The LMGI Awards also recognize outstanding service by film commissions for their support “above and beyond” during the production process.