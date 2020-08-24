Garcelle Beauvais Joins ‘The Real’ As Co-Host

Garcelle Beauvais has been tapped as a new co-host of daytime talk show The Real. Beauvais joins the show following the exit of Tamera Mowry-Housley, who stepped away from the gig in July after six seasons, and the departure of Amanda Seales earlier this year.

“I am thrilled to be joining the dynamic, bold and diverse women on the award-winning talk show The Real,” Beauvais said in a statement. “My love for pop culture and news blended with my natural gift of gab, has always made me gravitate towards a talk show environment. It’s also exciting that it’s happening right after my amazing time joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Beauvais will join fellow co-hosts Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Houghton when The Real returns for its seventh season September 21.

Known for her work on The Jaimie Foxx Show and NYPD Blue, Beauvais stars on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Her other most recent credits include Spider-Man: Homecoming and CBS All Access’ Tell Me A Story. She’ll next be seen on the big screen, reprising her role in Coming 2 America, and also hosts Going to Bed with Garcelle, a weekly late-night talk show podcast for MGM.

The Real airs on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce.

