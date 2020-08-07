‘Gangs of London’ & ‘The Salisbury Poisonings’ To Debut On AMC+ Ahead Of Linear Bow

British dramas Gangs of London and The Salisbury Poisonings will debut on AMC’s streaming service AMC+ ahead of their linear launch.

Earlier this year, the network picked up BBC drama The Salisbury Poisonings, which is based on real-life Novichok poisonings in the UK, and also boarded Sky drama Gangs of London after Cinemax exited the project.

Both The Salisbury Poisonings and Gangs of London will debut on the premiere streaming service on October 1. All four episodes of The Salisbury Poisonings will launch then, while the first three episodes of Gangs of London will air on October with other episodes rolling out weekly. They will then launch on the linear network next year.

The series, which was created by The Raid’s Gareth Evans, was originally commissioned by Sky and Cinemax in 2017. The ten-part show, which is produced by Pulse Films in association with Chernobyl producer Sister, was a bit hit for Sky in the UK – it was its biggest premiere streaming series this year and the biggest original drama launch on Sky Atlantic in the past five years.

Gangs of London tells the story of a city being torn apart by the turbulent power struggles of the international gangs that control it and the sudden power vacuum that’s created when the head of London’s most powerful crime family is assassinated. The series stars Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders), Sope Dirisu (Humans), Colm Meaney (Star Trek), Lucian Msamati (His Dark Materials), Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones) Paapa Essiedu (Press) and Pippa Bennett-Warner (Harlots).

For 20 years, Finn Wallace (Meaney) was the most powerful criminal in London. Billions of pounds flowed through his organization each year. But now he’s dead – and nobody knows who ordered the hit. With rivals everywhere, it’s up to the impulsive Sean Wallace (Cole), with the help of the Dumani family headed by Ed Dumani (Msamati), to take his father’s place. If the situation wasn’t already dangerous enough, Sean’s assumption of power causes ripples in the world of international crime. Perhaps the one man who might be able to help him and be his ally is Elliot Finch (Dirisu), who up until now, has been one of life’s losers, a lowlife chancer with a mysterious interest in the Wallace family. But as the wind of fate blows, Elliot finds himself transported to the inner workings of the largest criminal organization in London. It doesn’t end with the Wallaces though, there are shadowy higher powers at play.

The Salisbury Poisonings is produced by Fremantle-backed Dancing Ledge Productions. The three-part series became the joint-biggest drama launch on British television in more than five years on Sunday, gripping 7.2M viewers.

The series, starring Anne-Marie Duff, MyAnna Buring and Rafe Spall, follows the fallout from the nerve agent attack in Salisbury from the perspective of local heroes who managed and were victims of the poisoning.

It was written by former BBC journalists Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson, who spent a year in Salisbury exhaustively researching their script through extensive interviews with those involved in the incident, which made headlines internationally.