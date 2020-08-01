UPDATE 3 PM: Following Deadline’s story, Crews posted an apology on Twitter.

This will be my 3rd public apology to Gabrielle Union. If a 4th is needed, I will continue to apologize and push for reconciliation between the world, and more importantly, the culture I grew up in. I'm sorry, @itsgabrielleu #reconciliation https://t.co/o7RCTcX92b — terry crews (@terrycrews) August 1, 2020

PREVIOUS: Gabrielle Union has once again claimed that fellow America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews failed to support her in her battles against the show and NBC.

Speaking on the Spotify podcast Jemele Hill Is Unbothered, Union was asked about Crews and his recent criticisms of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“People hit me all day long and are like, what’s happening? And the only thing I know for sure is that Terry Crews gets three checks from NBC. So, I don’t know if being worried about job stability — which listen, we all know that if you speak up about racism and white supremacy, you absolutely can be shown the door.” Union said. “I don’t know if that’s the motivation.”

Union said Crews’s recent actions have underlined that he was not on her side while on the show.

“Based on his recent actions, do you really think Terry Crews was an ally, was helpful, was a sounding board? I think Terry Crews is showing us who he is and what he does during times of adversity and it’s not solidarity.”

NBC’s investigation concluded that Union was not the victim of discrimination.

“At the end of the day, the work that I am doing to make sure that NBC is a more fair and equitable place of employment will benefit you (Crews) as well,” Union said. “So it’s OK to eat your cereal and let me do my thing and get out of the way. If you’re not going to help, then get out of the way. If you don’t feel financially comfortable, or spiritually comfortable or you flat out disagree, but at the end of the day he will benefit from a safer, more equitable workplace from what I stuck my neck out to do and got fired for, you know? Instead of actively working against progress.”

Crews said last month that Black Lives Matter may be changing its focus, and urged people to remember that they are all children of God.

“If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology,” Crews wrote. “We must ensure [black lives matter] doesn’t morph into [black lives better.]”