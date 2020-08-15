Friday Ratings: WWE Friday Night SmackDown Wins On A Rerun-Heavy Summer’s Eve

Another rerun-heavy night saw Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown once again win the demo wars, coming in with an 0.5 to top the pack.

The tension is mounting at SmackDown, with only two weeks to go before the WWE SummerSlam PPV event. Friday’s show saw Retribution continue in attack mode, and the beef btween Braun Strowman and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt continue. The night ended with Strowman attacking former mixed tag team partner Alexa Bliss.

The finale of CBS’s Greatest #AtHome Videos with Cedric the Entertainer hosting won the night’s biggest audience with a 3913 P2+ and an 0.4 in demos.

The only other new programming on the night was The CW’s reality show Being Rueben, which once again had a microscopic 0.0 for its two half-hour segments on a boy makeup influencer and his family.

The rest of the programming on the big networks consisted of reruns.