Friday Ratings: WWE SmackDown Rules The Night, Topping ‘Love Island’ Premiere

Reality TV ruled the Friday fare this week, as once again Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown took home the ratings demo crown, scoring an 0.6 to far outdistance the field on the last weekend of the dog days of August.

The wrestling show’s drama this week centered on Roman Reigns revealing his alignment with Paul Heyman.

Elsewhere, CBS had the premiere of Love Island USA, a spin-off of the popular British series. Instead of an island, this year’s steamy action between young singles take place on a Las Vegas rooftop. The show drew an 0.3 in its first go.

ABC newsmag 20/20 had a special edition documentary, The March, which commemorated the 57th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. The film was narrated by Denzel Washington and tells the story of how a crucial moment in the civil rights movement began. It drew an 0.2 for its two hours.

Finally, Being Reuben, the reality show about a boy makeup influencer, gained a little traction on The CW, rising to an 0.1 for its two half-hour segments.

The rest of the night’s programming consisted of reruns.