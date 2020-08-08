Friday Ratings: WWE Friday Night SmackDown Features ‘Retribution’ Chaos For The Win

Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown once again led the ratings demos for the dog days evening, scoring an 0.5 to lead a rerun-heavy night.

The show was highlighted by the appearance of Retribution, an Antifa-like group dressed all in black and bearing baseball bats. The mysterious group attacked the ringside area and battled developmental wrestlers seated ringside, concluding by spray-painting the ring and its surrounding plexiglass, with a chainsaw-wielding member cutting the ring ropes.

Among other original programming on Friday, CBS’s Greatest #AtHome Videos came in at an 0.4 in the third segment of the Cedric the Entertainer show, which spotlights the best of social media contributions. It also had the night’s largest total audience with a P2+ of 3736.

The CW ran a new Masters of Illusion to kick off its evening, the show clocking an 0.1, followed by a repeat episode.

Later, The CW debuted reality show Being Reuben, a vehicle for boy makeup social media influencer Reuben de Maid and his family. Back-to-back half-hour segments both scored an 0.0.