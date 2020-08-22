Friday Ratings: WWE Friday Night SmackDown Brings The Noise On A Quiet Night

Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown was an oasis in the rerun desert on Friday, serving as one of the few bits of original programming. The competition featured the debut of The Thunderdome, a mini-arena inside Florida’s Amway Center, and brought home a solid 0.6 in demos.

The SmackDown also followed up with Sonya Deville, whose kidnapping was a recent storyline on the show. It also saw The Fiend and impresario Vince McMahon face off in a heated moment.

The only other original programming on the night was at The CW, where Being Reuben, the reality show story of a boy makeup influencer, continued to lag, drawing 0.0 for its two half-hour segments.

The rest of the network fare on Friday was reruns, repeats, and encore performances.