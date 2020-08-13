French Remake Of UK Comedy ‘Finding Your Feet’ Underway In Paris With Actress-Director Michèle Laroque

Filming got underway this week in Paris on Alors, On Danse, the French remake of 2017 UK feature Finding Your Feet.

The French update is being directed by veteran French actress, director and comedian Michèle Laroque (Ma Vie En Rose) who will also star alongside well-known French faces Thierry Lhermitte (La Dîner De Cons), Isabelle Nanty (Amelie) and Jean-Hugues Anglade (Betty Blue) as well as Jeanne Balibar (Les Misérables) and Patrick Timsit (Le Cousin).

The film is being produced by Maxime Delauney and Romain Rousseau of Nolita Cinema and is among the first films to start shooting in the capital since the country came out of lockdown. The film’s original producers Meg Leonard, Nick Moorcroft, James Spring, Andrew Berg, John Sachs and Charlotte Walls all serve as executive producers on the film.

The French remake deal was brokered by Fred Films’ James Spring who told us that there are additional local language remakes in the works for other international territories as well as a stage musical in advanced development.

Meg Leonard and Nick Moorcroft’s original story charts how on the eve of retirement, a middle class, judgmental snob discovers her husband has been having an affair with her best friend and is forced into exile with her bohemian sister who lives on an impoverished inner-city council estate.

Starring in the original were Imelda Staunton, Celia Imrie, Timothy Spall, David Hayman and Joanna Lumley. The indie breakout scored $7.6M at the UK box office and was picked up by Roadside Attractions in the U.S.