Fremantle Global Drama Chief Sarah Doole Exits To Launch Incubator; Andrea Scrosati Assumes Duties

Fremantle’s global drama chief Sarah Doole is leaving the company behind The New Pope to set up a new talent incubator, meaning group COO Andrea Scrosati will extend his role to oversee global drama.

Doole is leaving after more than six years to establish Sow The Seed, which will aim to foster new and diverse talent in the scripted and audio worlds. The company will launch in September.

She will, however, maintain ties with Fremantle by acting as a consultant to CEO Jen Mullin. Doole joined Fremantle as its global drama chief in 2014, having previously worked at what is now BBC Studios.

In her place, Scrosati will take on full responsibility for global drama. Creative director Christian Vesper will lead the unit on a day-to-day basis, reporting to Scrosati.