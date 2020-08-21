Frankie Banali Dies: Quiet Riot Drummer, Key Part Of First Metal Band To Top Album Charts Was 68

The band was originally called DuBrow, but changed back to Quiet Riot after joining forces with bassist Chuck Wright and guitarist Carlos Cavazo in 1982. Sarzo returned after leaving Osbourne’s group following Rhoads’ death.

The group released the album Metal Health in early 1983, and achieved massive success. The group’s cover of Slade’s “Cum On Feel The Noize” and “Metal Health (Bang Your Head)” were giant hits, making the album the first heavy metal album to top the Billboard albums chart. It went on to sell more than six million copies. They also opened the US Festival Heavy Metal Sunday that year in front of an estimated 400k attendees.

That success was the group’s high water mark, and numerous lineup changes – including DuBrow leaving in 1987 – ensued before 1989’s final breakup. Banali then joined Blackie Lawless and W.A.S.P., moving later to Faster Pussycat and Heavy Bones.

In 1993, Quiet Riot formed again, with Banali also serving as manager in addition to drumming. The group lasted this time until 2003, broke up again, then returned in 2004. DuBrow died in November 2007, with Banali working with assorted lineups through 2019.

The group’s story was memorialized in the 2015 documentary Quiet Riot: Well Now You’re Here, There’s No Way Back. The film was directed by Regina Russell, who married Banali.

Donations in Banali’s name are requested by the family to Fixnation.org, ASPCA.org, Pancan.org or Children.org.

