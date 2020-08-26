‘Ida Red’: Frank Grillo, Melissa Leo & Josh Hartnett Lead Cast In Action-Thriller Shot During The Pandemic

EXCLUSIVE: Frank Grillo (Captain America), Melissa Leo (The Fighter), Josh Hartnett (Black Hawk Down), and William Forsythe (The Rock) lead cast in crime action-thriller Ida Red, which has been filming in Oklahoma during the pandemic.

Also starring are Sofia Hublitz (Ozark), Deborah Ann Woll (True Blood), Mark Boone Junior (Sons of Anarchy), Beau Knapp (The Nice Guys), Slaine (The Town) and Nicholas Cirillo (Outer Banks).

Written and directed by John Swab (Body Brokers), the film follows career criminal Ida ‘Red’ Walker (Leo) who is battling a terminal illness while serving a 25-year prison sentence in Oklahoma. Under Ida’s tutelage, her son, Wyatt Walker (Hartnett) has sustained the family business, alongside his uncle, Dallas Walker (Grillo). When a job goes awry, local detective and Wyatt’s brother-in-law, Bodie Collier (Slaine), is joined by FBI agent Lawrence Twilley (William Forsythe), to track down the responsible party.

The movie is wrapping production in and around Tulsa, Oklahoma, and is said to be “closely following Oklahoma and SAG-AFTRA health and safety COVID-19 protocols.”

The film is produced and cast by Jeremy M. Rosen (Charlie Says), alongside Swab and Robert Ogden Barnum (Margin Call) for Roxwell Films. Executive producers include Luke Taylor, Matthew Helderman, Viviana Zarragoitia, Ali Jazayeri, Howard Scott and Joelle Scott.

This is the third feature collaboration from Swab and Rosen, who have partnered on the project with the Oklahoma Film and Music Office, the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts and Culture, BondIt Media Capital and Three Point Capital, as well as post house Final Frame NYC, sound designer Coll Anderson and cinematographer Matt Clegg.

The team’s most recent feature is the crime-thriller Body Brokers, which was shot in Tulsa and Los Angeles last year, and also stars Leo and Grillo, alongside Michael Kenneth Williams, Jack Kilmer, Jessica Rothe, Peter Greene and Alice Englert.

Vertical Entertainment recently released Rosen and Swab’s first feature together, the noir crime drama Run With The Hunted, starring Michael Pitt, Ron Perlman and Dree Hemingway.

“Undeterred by the pandemic, this is our third consecutive summer shoot here in Tulsa. We could not make these films the way that we want to make them anywhere else. The local production value, support, and incentives make all of the difference,” said producer Jeremy Rosen of Roxwell Films.

