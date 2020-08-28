Fox Developing ‘The X-Files’ Animated Comedy Spin-Off

The X-Files is getting its own animated comedy spin-off.

Fox is developing The X-Files: Albuquerque from Rocky Russo and Jeremy Sosenko, writers on Netflix’s animated comedy Paradise PD and Comedy Central’s Brickleberry.

The new iteration is an animated series about an office full of misfit agents who investigate the X-Files cases too wacky, ridiculous or downright dopey for Mulder & Scully to bother with. They’re basically the X-Files’ B-team.

The show comes from 20th Television and Fox Entertainment with Bento Box as the animation studio. The network has committed to a scrip and presentation with The X-Files creator Chris Carter and Gabe Rotter on board to exec produce.

The live-action series went for nine season on Fox through to 2002 before it was revived for two seasons in 2016. David Duchovny, who played Mulder, and Gillian Anderson, who played Scully, are not involved in this series.

It marks Fox’s latest development in the animation space – an area that it has increasingly moving into since it was spun-off following the Disney/Fox deal.

