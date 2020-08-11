Fox News To Launch New International Streaming Service

Fox News is launching an international streaming service, to debut in Mexico on Aug. 20 and then Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom on Sept. 17.

Priced at $6.99 per month, the channel will feature live streams of Fox News’ linear networks and 20 on-demand shows, including the top rated Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, The Ingraham Angle and The Five, among other programs. Fox News International will be available on iPhone, Android, Apple TV and Android TV, with Amazon Fire TV and Roku expected soon.

The streaming service aims to reach 20 countries by the end of the year.

Fox News Media launched Fox Nation as a subscription streaming service in 2018, nine years after the news and opinion platform started as a website. Fox Nation features a monthly plan for $5.99 and an annual plan for $64.99. It features original opinion, lifestyle and documentary programming including Tome Lahren, I Am Geraldo, What Made America Great and Isaiah Washington: Kitchen Talk.

In a statement, Scott said that the international service will enable “our devoted audience overseas access to their trusted source for news and insightful analysis.” The service also will feature on demand shows from Fox Business, including Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street and Lou Dobbs Tonight, as well as Sunday AM talk programs MediaBuzz, Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo and Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace.