Fox Nation’s Tomi Lahren Has A Problem With Men Of All Political Persuasions, Airs Them Out On Video

Conservative pundit Tomi Lahren has several issues with men, and claims it’s something that all of her friends experience.

Departing from her normal political schtick, which she airs on Fox Nation’s First Thoughts, Lahren took the video route to shout-out her problems with men in a rant.

Calling herself a “woman of value,” and applying that tag to her friends, Lahren tongue-lashed the games men play and the fact that they’re not appreciative of women like her.

“It will be a cold day in hell before I chase a man,” said Lahren, who moved from Los Angeles to Nashville last spring after calling off her engagement to soccer player and one-time California 33rd District Congressional candidate Brandon Fricke.

“We have all dealt with men who treat us like we are not good enough.”

She asked men to be consistent and to make plans, among other items.

Watch the video for the rest of the advice.