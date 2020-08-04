Former SAG-AFTRA Foundation Employees Collaborate To Launch Virtual Events Firm Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

EXCLUSIVE: Former SAG-AFTRA Foundation events and communications team members Mara Webster, Liz Riesterer and Danna Friedberg will launch their digital entertainment events firm In Creative Company as virtual events become the norm of during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Given the situation and current climate in our industry, we look forward to highlighting and elevating creative voices online, whilst this is the only way it is safe for us to do so right now,” Webster, Liz and Riesterer said.

The new events company will see Webster, Riesterer and Friedberg, who have years of events management and about 170 digital Foundation interviews under their belt, head programming, business and operations and communication, respectively. In Creative Company’s launch will feature a year-round lineup of online interviews touching on creative disciplines in film, television and theater aimed at a wide audience of aspiring industry talent, entertainment enthusiasts and Hollywood insiders.

The online interview series, which will run exclusively on YouTube, will feature a slew of industry voices such as producer Ravi Patel (HBO Max’s Pursuit of Happiness), Into the Dark director Julius Ramsey and writer Alston Ramsey and others.

“We hope that these conversations spark as much joy for audiences as we’ve had programming them, and that they help inspire future filmmakers and artists to collaborate, create, and lift each other up,” the women added.

The first event to kick off In Creative Company will be Tuesday’s virtual screening and live Q&A for IFC Midnight’s Relic, in collaboration with North Bend Film Festival.