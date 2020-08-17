‘For All Mankind’ Apple Drama Series Resumes Production On Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Production resumed today on the second season of For All Mankind, the Apple TV+ space race alt-history drama from Ron Moore.

The series, one of four original series to launch Apple TV+ last November, is produced by Sony Pictures TV. It had two episodes left to shoot from its Season 2 order when production shut down industrywide in mid-March.

I hear filming on the remaining two episodes started today on the Sony lot in Culver City.

Indie studio Sony Pictures TV has been at the forefront of efforts to safely return scripted series to production. The studio’s CBS show S.W.A.T. became the first broadcast drama to start filming new episodes, Its daytime drama The Young and the Restless has been back in production for weeks, its ABC comedy The Goldbergs is eying a production restart in a week; while studio’s drama The Good Doctor is looking to get filming underway in Vancouver at the end of this month.

Depicting an America that lost the quest to the moon to the Soviet Union, For All Mankind, created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Wrenn Schmidt and Jodi Balfour. It hails from Sony Pictures Television and Tall Ship Productions.