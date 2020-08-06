Florida TV Journalist Victoria Price Recovered From Thyroid Cancer Detected By Viewer

UPDATE: Florida TV reporter Victoria Price is now “90 percent back to normal” after treatment for thyroid cancer that was tipped by an alert TV viewer.

Price, who works for WFLA News Channel 8 in Tampa, Florida, apppeared on the Today show Tuesday to talk about her experience. She claimed she initially didn’t think much of the life-saving email from the viewer who spotted a lump on her neck. .

“I was totally going to dismiss it. I was like, ‘I don’t see anything,’ ” she told the “TODAY” show.

Thanks to a persistent boyfriend, though, she did go to a doctor. “I’m glad that I listened to him because that set the process into motion,” she said.

Price had a thyroid nodule that was pushing her gland out to the side of her neck. The cancer had spread into her lymph nodes.

“The love and support has been the most phenomenal thing I’ve experienced in my entire life,” she said. It’s really helped to power me through this, keep a really positive attitude.”