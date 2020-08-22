Andy Muschietti Says ‘Flash’ Standalone Movie Will Travel Through Time, Reveals New Suit – DC FanDome

The long-gestating Flash movie is still on track and filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti were joined by screenwriter Christina Hodson and Ezra Miller, who plays the speedy superhero. True to The Flash’s gave us a quick rundown of what we can expect from the first standalone film for the popular comic book character that was first introduced in 2017’s Justice League.

It filmmaker Andy Muschetti sits in the director’s chair for this iteration of The Flash and said that the most important thing about the movie is that it “gets to your heart”.

“You meet Andy and you immediately understand why he is the perfect choice for this movie,” said Miller. “It’s his compassion — his priority of the film is finding the heart of the story.”

Not much has been revealed by the film but what we found out today is that there will be time travel involved. Barbara Muschetti said that the tone for the film is very much Andy Muschetti’s signature and Hodson adds that he can jump from funny to scary to emotional really fast.

For Hodson, points out that unlike other DC characters, Barry can go back into time and change things. Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti said they were blown away by Hodson’s and it captures Barry’s personality.

The big reveal of the day was concept art of The Flash’s new suit — which was made by Bruce Wayne. Check it out below.

It was recently announced that Ben Affleck is going to reprise his role as Batman in the pic. Also joining him is Michael Keaton who will also play Batman, who first donned the cowl in the 1989 Tim Burton iteration of the caped crusader. Andy Muscietti said both are “substantial” parts — this might have to do with the time traveling detail of the narrative. The standalone Flash movie is scheduled for release on June 3, 2022.

The standalone Flash movie has had a couple of speed bumps along the way when it came to finding a director Phil Lord and Chris Miller (The Lego Movie) were first on board to direct in 2015 before Seth-Grahame-Smith (who wrote the film’s script) was in the running to become director. Dope director Rick Famuyiwa entered the mix before he stepped down and Andy Muschietti and took the directing reigns.