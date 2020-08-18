Click to Skip Ad
‘Five Points’ Star Madison Pettis Signs With CAA

Madison Pettis
Photo by Sarah Krick

EXCLUSIVE: Madison Pettis, who next will be seen starring in Netflix’s upcoming American Pie reboot, Girls’ Rules, has signed with CAA.

Pettis most recently starred as Natasha ‘Tosh’ Bennett in Five Points, Facebook Watch’s first fully scripted drama series produced by Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street and Indigenous Media, which ran for two seasons.

Pettis first became known at the age of 8 through her breakout role in Disney’s hit family feature The Game Plan, starring as the daughter of Dwayne Johnson.

Her other previous credits include Will Smith’s feature Seven Pounds, USA Network’s The 4400, in which she played the role of Mahershala Ali’s daughter, as well as guest-starring or recurring roles on NBC’S Parenthood, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Freeform’s The Fosters, among others.

Pettis has more than 12 million followers on her social media platforms and has worked with high-profile brands, such as Fabletics, Revolve, as well as an upcoming collaboration with Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty, among others.

Pettis also is repped by Untitled Entertainment and attorney Fred Toczek at Felker Toczek Gellman Suddleson LLP.

