Five Million Coronavirus Cases In US – And The Total Infections May Be Even Higher

As of early Sunday, the US has recorded more than 5 million cases of the coronavirus, a figure that represents roughly a quarter of the worldwide total cases. As California has shown with its counting glitch, the actual number of cases that remain undiscovered could be far greater than the official figures. Worse, the US has the most reported deaths, now totaling 162,441, according to data from John Hopkins University.

As of this week, five states account for more than 40% of US infections, including California, which has the most cases, and New York, Florida, Texas, and Georgia.

Despite its prominence in the total count, New York has been able to supress the virus in recent weeks.