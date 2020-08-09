Five Million Coronavirus Cases In US – And The Total Infections May Be Even Higher

As of early Sunday, the US has recorded more than 5 million cases of the coronavirus, a figure that represents roughly a quarter of the worldwide total cases.
As California has shown with its counting glitch, the actual number of cases that remain undiscovered could be far greater than the official figures. Worse, the US has the most reported deaths, now totaling 162,441, according to data from John Hopkins University.
As of this week, five states account for more than 40% of US infections, including California, which has the most cases, and New York, Florida, Texas, and Georgia.
Despite its prominence in the total count, New York has been able to supress the virus in recent weeks.
“Despite increasing infection rates across the country and in our region, we continue to see our numbers hold at low levels, all thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers to change their behavior and our data-driven, phased reopening,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement Saturday.
Meanwhile, California is trending in the opposite direction. The state reported more than 7,000 new cases on Saturday. It now tops more than 545,000, with a positivity rate of 6% over the past two weeks, health officials say. The only good news in California is that hospitalizations are down more than 1,000 from two weeks ago.
The situation is even worse in Texas. The state reported its highest seven-day positivity rate this week: 19.41%, topping the previous high of 17.43% from mid-July. More than 481,000 infections have been reported statewide and about 7,872 people remain in hospitals.
