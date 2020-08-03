FilmNation TV UK & Brit Filmmaker Reggie Yates Ink Development Deal

FilmNation TV UK has signed a two-year development deal with Reggie Yates, the British broadcaster and director whose debut feature film Pirates was halted mid-shoot by the pandemic.

Launched last year as partnership between U.S. outfit FilmNation and Scandi major Nordic Entertainment Group, FilmNation TV UK is being headed up by Creative Director Kirstie Macdonald and is developing a slate of premium scripted TV projects.

Those now include Patriarch, a four-part series written by Yates inspired by his short film of the same name which was shown on Channel 4. It will tell the story of an estranged father and son who find each other at a turning point in each of their lives.

Yates made his name as a TV and radio host in the UK before he began directing docs. His debut short Shelter aired in 2017 and his second, Date Night, starred Daniel Kaluuya. Pirates follows three friends driving across London on New Year’s Eve 1999 searching for party tickets.

“With my first feature film well on its way to completion, this is an incredible opportunity to further share the stories I’ve been desperate to see on screen. Affecting change with content has always driven my output, and to do so with FilmNation TV UK through comedy and drama is a massive step,” said Yates on the deal.

“Reggie’s passionate commitment to writing as well as his energy and enthusiasm to tell original stories continues to blow me away. As we launch FilmNation TV UK, we are excited to become a home to singular voices like his and create stories and worlds which we know will entertain and captivate discerning audiences worldwide,” Macdonald added.

Reggie Yates is repped by YMU, The Artists Partnership and Public Eye Communications.