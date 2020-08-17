Film Movement Acquires SXSW Sci-Fi Dramedy ‘Lapsis’

EXCLUSIVE: The Noah Hutton-directed sci-fi dramedy Lapsis has been acquired by Film Movement. The pic is set to debut via virtual cinema in Q4 of this year and followed by a release on all home entertainment and digital platforms.

Marking Hutton’s feature debut, Lapsis was a nominee for the 2020 SXSW Grand Jury Award. The dramedy takes place in a “parallel present” and follows a delivery man by the name of Ray Tincelli (Dean Imperial). He is struggling to support himself and his ailing younger brother. After a series of hustles and unsuccessful swindles, Ray takes a job in a strange new realm of the gig economy: trekking deep into the forest, pulling cable over miles of terrain to connect large, metal cubes that link together the new quantum trading market. As he gets pulled deeper into the zone, he encounters growing hostility and the threat of robot cablers, and must choose to either help his fellow workers or to get rich and get out.

“In his debut feature, Noah spins a provocative tale about a future that we, one day, may well inhabit,” said Rosenberg. “It’s an unfailingly smart, funny film and we’re excited we have the opportunity to share his highly original new voice with North American audiences this year.”

“As someone who grew up buying Film Movement gift subscriptions for family members as an excuse to watch the films myself,” Hutton added. “I’m particularly thrilled at this full-circle moment and can’t wait for audiences to see the film.”

The deal was completed by Michael Rosenberg, President of Film Movement and the producers, Jesse Miller, Joseph Varca and Taylor Hess.