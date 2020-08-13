‘Fast Times At Ridgemont High’ Live Table Read Sets Totally Awesome Cast With Sean Penn, Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey And More

The biggest all-star summer movie event for 2020 is technically from 1982. On August 20, comedian Dane Cook is presenting “Feelin’ A-Live”, a fundraiser/virtual live table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, the iconic 1982 teen pic directed by Amy Heckerling and written by Cameron Crowe.

The movie was authentic and raw when it came to teen comedies and is hailed as a pop culture touchstone — and the teen comedy celebrates its 38th anniversary today. The virtual live table read will be unrehearsed which means it will be a glorious anything-goes event with an all-star roster including Cook, Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf and Spicoli himself, Sean Penn (although he won’t be playing the stoner surfer — more on that later). Heckerling and Crowe will make a special introduction at the top of the event while additional casting will be unveiled shortly. To find out who will be playing who, viewers will have to tune into the live event.

The event will take place on August 20 at 9pm ET/6pm PT on CORE’s official Facebook page and TikTok. The event will benefit the emergency relief nonprofit CORE, the humanitarian organization co-founded by Penn and CEO Ann Lee, currently on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19 providing testing and relief services in the United States. The event will also support the REFORM Alliance, which is focused on passing laws to reform the criminal justice system and protecting the incarcerated population from the spread of COVID-19. The livestreams will feature a donate button with all proceeds benefiting CORE as well as REFORM Alliance.

“I’m honored that so many talented, wonderful people are willing to get together to celebrate our movie, and to create their own special version of it,” said Heckerling. “And I’m a huge fan of Sean. He has such a big heart and I fully support CORE and all of his causes.”

Crowe added, “Sean brought magic to us on day one, and he is still bringing that magic to the world. We are so excited to be a part of this 2020 take on Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Thank you to this cast, and to Sean, for always honoring the best things in life, love and creativity. It is, as a great man once said, totally awesome.”

“On behalf of our dedicated team at CORE, I’m so appreciative of the support Dane has given and continues to give to our work,” said Penn. “I’m always game for a giggle. So, to gather remotely for a night of laughs with so many talented folks while providing CORE with much-needed resources to continue our vital work, then consider us fully onboard to play!”

Surprisingly Penn won’t be playing Spicolo, but he said that he is “very confident in the new guy.”

Executive produced by Cook and Ivan Dudynsky, Feelin’ A-Live, a virtual live table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, is presented in association with Deviants Media Inc. and JWP.

Watch the teaser below.