Fantasia-Bound ‘Minor Premise’ Locks U.S. Release With Utopia Distribution

EXCLUSIVE: Utopia Distribution, the indie film distributor, has picked up world rights to sci-fi thriller Minor Premise, which is set to premiere at this month’s virtual Fantasia Festival.

The pic is the directorial debut of Eric Schultz. Written by Thomas Torrey and Justin Moretto, it follows a reclusive Indian American neuroscientist who becomes entangled in his own experiment, pitting ten fragments of his consciousness against each other, as he strives to surpass his father’s legacy.

The digital domestic rollout will follow the movie’s Fantastia premiere on August 26, with other territories being worked our separately.

Utopia’s recent releases include the 2020 Sundance doc Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets and the rock icon doc Suzi Q.

“The visionary creative team behind Minor Premise have made one of the most exciting sci-fi debuts in recent memory. As a company built to support emerging visions, Utopia couldn’t be more honored to be entrusted with bringing the film to audiences all over the globe,” said Danielle DiGiacomo, Utopia’s Head of Content.