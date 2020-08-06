Fantasia Fest To Give John Carpenter Lifetime Achievement Award, Unveils Final Titles Ahead Of Virtual Edition

Montreal’s Fantasia International Film Festival, which runs August 20-September 2 and is being held digitally this year due to the pandemic, has unveiled its final lineup.

The fest has also announced that revered genre filmmaker John Carpenter will be the recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award and will host an online masterclass as part of its virtual events.

New pics selected include Kiel McNaughton’s Indigenous action-comedy The Legend Of Baron To’a, which closes the fest, the world premiere of Persepolis co-director Vincent Paronnaud’s Hunted, Johnnie To’s Chasing Dream, and Finn Wolfhard’s directorial debut short Night Shifts.

Further events will include talks with Mike Flanagan and Mick Garris, Simon Barrett, and Dennison Ramalho with José Mojica Marins aka Coffin Joe.

As reported previously, this year’s fest will open with Neil Marshall’s horror The Reckoning. The online screenings, which will run via Festival Scope and Shift72’s virtual screening platform, will only be accessible to those based in Canada.

Here are the latest additions:

ANYTHING FOR JACKSON Dir. Justin Dyck Canada World Premiere

A WITNESS OUT OF THE BLUE Dir. Fung Chih-Chiang Hong Kong Canadian Premiere BABY:

THE SECRET DIARY OF A MOM TO BE Dir. Luk Yee-Sum Hong Kong North American Premiere

BRING ME HOME Dir. Kim Seung-woo South Korea Quebec Premiere

CHASING DREAM Dir. Johnnie To Hong Kong Canadian Premiere

CLAPBOARD JUNGLE Dir. Justin McConnell Canada Quebec Premiere

COSMIC CANDY Dir. Rinio Dragasaki Greece Canadian Premiere

THE DAY OF THE BEAST Dir. Álex de la Iglesia Spain World Premiere – 4K Restoration

DINNER IN AMERICA Dir. Adam Lehmeier USA Quebec Premiere

FEELS GOOD, MAN Dir. Arthur Jones USA Quebec Premiere

FREE COUNTRY Dir. Christian Alvart Germany Canadian Premiere

HAIL TO THE DEADITES Dir. Steve Villeneuve Canada World Premiere

HUNTED Dir. Vincent Paronnaud France / Belgium World Premiere

IVAN, THE TERRIRBLE Dir. Mario Abbade Brazil World Premiere

JUMBO Dir. Zoé Wittock France Quebec Premiere

KAKEGURUI Dir. Tsutomu Hanabusa Japan Canadian Premiere

LAURIN Dir. Robert Sigl Germany / Hungary Canadian Premiere – 4K Restoration

LEGALLY DECLARED DEAD Dir. Yuen Kim-Wai Hong Kong North American Premiere

THE LEGEND OF BARON TO’A Dir. Kiel McNaughton New Zealand North American Premiere

MARYGOROUND Dir. Daria Woszek Poland International Premiere

MONSTER SEAFOOD WARS Dir. Minoru Kawasaki Japan International Premiere

MORGANA Dirs. Isabel Peppard & Josie Hess Australia North American Premiere

THE MORTUARY COLLECTION Dir. Ryan Spindell USA Quebec Premiere

NO LONGER HUMAN Dir. Mika Ninagawa Japan Quebec Premiere

NO WAY HOME Dir. Buddy Giovinazzo USA World Premiere – 4K Restoration

PAPER TIGERS Dir. Bao Tran USA World Premiere PATRICK Dir. Tim Mielants Belgium Canadian Premiere

PERDIDA Dir. Jorge Michel Grau Mexico / Columbia International Premiere

ROM Dir. Tran Thanh Huy Vietnam North American Premiere

SHEEP WITHOUT A SHEPHERD Dir. Sam Quah China Quebec Premiere

STING OF DEATH Dir. William Grefé USA World Premiere – 2K Restoration

SURVIVAL SKILLS Dir. Quinn Armstrong USA International Premiere

WILDLAND Dir. Jeanette Nordahl Denmark North American Premiere

TEXAS TRIP – A CARNIVAL OF GHOSTS Dirs. Steve Balestreri & Maxime Lachaud France World Premiere

WOMAN OF THE PHOTOGRAPHS Dir. Takeshi Kushida Japan Quebec Premiere

WOTAKOI: LOVE IS HARD FOR OTAKU Dir. Yuichi Fukuda Japan North American Premiere

YOU CANNOT KILL DAVID ARQUETTE Dirs. David Darg & Price James USA Canadian Premiere