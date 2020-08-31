‘The Fallout’: Shailene Woodley, Julie Bowen & John Ortiz Join Jenna Ortega & Maddie Ziegler In High School Drama Filming In LA

EXCLUSIVE: Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies), Julie Bowen (Modern Family), John Ortiz (Kong: Skull Island) and Will Ropp (The Way Back) have joined Jenna Ortega (You), Maddie Ziegler (West Side Story) and Niles Fitch (This is Us) in high school drama The Fallout, which wraps its four-week LA shoot this week.

As we revealed earlier this year, actress Megan Park (What If) has written and is directing the feature about high schooler Vada (Ortega) who navigates the emotional fallout she experiences in the wake of a school tragedy. Relationships with her family, friends and view on the world are forever altered.

David Brown and Giulia Prenna produce for Clear Horizon, and Joannie Burstein and Rebecca Miller produce for The Burstein Company. Cara Shine will also produce. Clear Horizon is selling worldwide rights with 828 Media Capital financing. Todd Lundbohm will produce for 828.

U.S. outfit Clear Horizon will be shopping the project at the upcoming Toronto and AFM markets.

Park recently adapted No Baggage for New Line/Warner Brothers with Shailene Woodley attached to star and is developing a feature film project with Feig Co. which she will write and direct. She has also directed music videos for Billie Eilish, Blackbear and Gucci Mane. The Fallout marks her feature directorial debut.