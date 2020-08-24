Fall Premiere Dates 2020: Here’s What’s Coming As Production Slowly Starts To Ramp Up Amid Pandemic

With Hollywood production sideswiped by the coronavirus pandemic for five months, TV networks and streamers’ pipeline is starting to dry up. There are promising signs, with a handful of series already back in production and a couple of dozen more on track to start filming in the next couple of weeks.

While the situation remains fluid as we swing into the fall season, here are the fall premiere dates for new series and new seasons of returning shows that have been set so far. It covers nearly 200 broadcast, cable and streaming series bowing from September 1 through December 31 in various dayparts but does not include specials or movies.

The list includes two series whose production was impacted by COVID-19 and have just resumed filming, the CW’s Supernatural and FX’s Fargo. We will continue to update the roster as more new and returning fall series begin filming and set premiere dates. Please send any additions or adjustments to erik@deadline.com.

September 1:

Transplant (NBC, Season 1 of Canadian drama series; U.S. premiere)

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices (Netflix, new shortform series)

Chef’s Table: BBQ (Netflix, new competition series)

September 3:

A.P. Bio (Peacock, Season 3; moved from NBC)

Raised by Wolves (HBO Max, new drama series)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Before the Pop (TLC, Season 4)

We Got This (Sundance Now, Season 1 of Swedish drama series; U.S. premiere)

The Sounds (Acorn, new drama series)

Release (Topic, new shortform documentary series)

September 4:

The Boys (Amazon Prime, Season 2)

Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys (Amazon Prime, new aftershow series)

The Defiant Ones (Peacock, new documentary miniseries)

Noughts + Crosses (Peacock, new drama series)

Earth to Ned (Disney+, new talk show series)

September 5:

Black Love (OWN, Season 4)

September 6:

Top Gear (BBC America, Season 28)

Delicious Miss Brown (Food Network, Season 3)

September 7:

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, Season 12)

Madagascar: A Little Wild (Hulu, new animated children’s series)

Elinor Wonders Why (PBS Kids, new animated children’s series)

September 8:

Global Mosaic (KCET, new world-affairs series)

Earth Focus (KCET, Season 3)

September 9:

Woke (Hulu, new comedy series)

L.A.’s Finest (Spectrum Originals, Season 2)

Brother vs. Brother (HGTV, Season 7)

September 10:

Sunday Night Football (NBC, Season 15; Thursday special)

Football Night in America (NBC, Season 15; Thursday special)

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix, new musical comedy series)

My Feet Are Killing Me (TLC, Season 2)

September 11:

Life After Lockup (WEtv, Season 3)

September 12:

Amphibia (Disney Channel, Season 2)

Help! I Wrecked My House (HGTV, new docuseries)

September 13:

NFL on Fox (Fox, season premiere)

NFL on CBS (CBS, season premiere)

Sunday Night Football (NBC, Season 15; Sunday premiere)

Our Cartoon President (Showtime, Season 3B)

Judgment with Ashleigh Banfield (Court TV, new law-themed docuseries)

September 14:

Monday Night Football (ESPN, Season 51)

We Are Who We Are (HBO, new drama series)

The Third Day (HBO, drama limited series)

Enslaved (Epix, new documentary miniseries)

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Syndication, Season 18)

Tamron Hall (Syndication, Season 2)

The Drew Barrymore Show (Syndication, new daytime talk show strip)

Wireless (Quibi, new shortform drama series)

September 15:

Re:Zero (HBO Max, Season 2)

Tosh.0 (Comedy Central, Season 12; final season)

Windy City Rehab (HGTV, Season 2)

September 16:

Sing On! (Netflix, new singing competition series)

Archer (FXX, Season 11)

September 17:

Thursday Night Football (NFL Network, Season 14)

Departure (Peacock, Season 1 of British-Canadian drama series; U.S. premiere)

One Lane Bridge (Sundance Now, Season 1 of New Zealand drama series; U.S. premiere)

September 18:

World’s Funniest Animals (The CW, new unscripted series)

Ratched (Netflix, new drama series)

Pen15 (Hulu, Season 2)

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix, new animated series)

Long Way Up (Apple TV+, new docuseries)

September 21:

Filthy Rich (Fox, new drama series)

Big Hero 6 (Disney XD, Season 3)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndication, Season 2)

The Wendy Williams Show (Syndication, Season 12)

The Doctors (Syndication, Season 13)

Bang (Acorn, Season 2)

September 22:

Cosmos: Possible Worlds (Fox, Season 3)

September 23:

Agents of Chaos (HBO, new documentary miniseries)

September 25:

Utopia (Amazon Prime, new drama series)

Tehran (Apple TV+, new drama series)

A Wilderness of Error (FX, new documentary miniseries)

September 26:

Magical Girl Friendship Squad (Syfy, new animated comedy series)

Wild Life (Syfy, new animated comedy series)

September 27:

The Simpsons (Fox, Season 32)

Bless the Harts (Fox, Season 2)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox, Season 11)

Family Guy (Fox, Season 19)

The Comey Rule (Showtime, new miniseries; moved from late November)

Fargo (FX, Season 4)

Patria (HBO Max, Season 1 of Spanish drama; U.S. premiere)

September 29:

Little People, Big World (TLC, Season 16)

Sweet Home Sextuplets (TLC, Season 3)

September TBA:

A Little Late with Lilly Singh (NBC, Season 2)

Power Book II: Ghost (Starz, new drama series)

Brother From Another with Holley and Smith (Disney+, new daily sports talk series)

Noughts + Crosses (Peacock, Season 1 of British drama series; U.S. premiere)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch, Season 2C)

Returning the Favor (Facebook Watch, Season 1B)

Steve on Watch (Facebook Watch, Season 2)

October 1:

Gangs of London (AMC+, new drama series)

The Salisbury Poisonings (AMC+, new drama series)

October 2:

Monsterland (Hulu, new anthology drama series)

Warrior (Cinemax, Season 2)

October 4:

Pandora (The CW, Season 2)

The Good Lord Bird (Showtime, new drama limited series; moved from August 9)

The Walking Dead: The World Beyond (AMC, new drama series)

Britannia (Epix, Season 2; U.S. premiere)

October 5:

Soulmates (AMC, new drama series)

October 6:

neXt (Fox, new drama series)

Swamp Thing (The CW, Season 1; broadcast premiere)

October 7:

Devils (The CW, Season 1; broadcast premiere)

Coroner (The CW, Season 1; broadcast premiere)

October 8:

Supernatural (The CW, Season 15B; final season)

The Outpost (The CW, Season 3)

October 9:

The Right Stuff (Disney+, new drama series)

Santiago of the Seas (Nickelodeon, new animated children’s series)

October 11:

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC, Season 6)

October 12:

Mystery Road (Acorn, Season 2)

October 13:

Tell Me a Story (The CW, Season 2; broadcast premiere)

October 14:

Baroness von Sketch Show (IFC, Season 5)

October 15:

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access, Season 3)

October 16:

Helstrom (Hulu, new drama series)

October 17:

Photo Ark (National Geographic, new documentary miniseries)

October 19:

Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix, Season 1B)

October 25:

The Undoing (HBO, new drama limited series)

October 26:

Temple (Spectrum Originals, new drama series)

October TBA:

The Spanish Princess (Starz, Season 2)

Side Hustle (Nickelodeon, new comedy series)

Finding Your Roots (PBS, Season 6)

Family Time (Bounce, Season 8)

Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch, new lifestyle series)

November 1:

Dying to Be Famous: The Ryan Singleton Story (Bounce, new true-crime miniseries)

November 9:

The Mighty Ones (Hulu, new animated children’s series)

November 10:

My Big Fat Fabulous Life (TLC, Season 8)

November 11:

Eater’s Guide to the World (Hulu, new culinary series)

November 15:

The Crown (Netflix, Season 4)

November 18:

No Man’s Land (Hulu, new drama series)

November 20:

Animaniacs (Hulu, new animated series revival)

Fall TBA:

Note: The following undated shows are listed by the nights there are slated to air.

MONDAY

Dancing with the Stars (ABC, Season 29)

The Good Doctor (ABC, Season 4)

The Neighborhood (CBS, Season 3)

Bob ♥ Abishola (CBS, Season 2)

All Rise (CBS, Season 2)

Bull (CBS, Season 5)

Manifest (NBC, Season 3)

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW, Season 8)

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW, Season 7)

TUESDAY

The Bachelorette (ABC, Season 16)

Big Sky (ABC, new drama series)

NCIS (CBS, Season 18)

FBI (CBS, Season 3)

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS, Season 2)

This Is Us (NBC, Season 5)

New Amsterdam (NBC, Season 3)

WEDNESDAY

The Goldbergs (ABC, Season 8)

American Housewife (ABC, Season 5)

The Conners (ABC, Season 3)

Black-ish (ABC, Season 7)

Stumptown (ABC, Season 2)

SEAL Team (CBS, Season 4)

Chicago Med (NBC, Season 6)

Chicago Fire (NBC, Season 9)

Chicago P.D. (NBC, Season 8)

THURSDAY

Station 19 (ABC, Season 4)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, Season 17)

A Million Little Things (ABC, Season 3)

Young Sheldon (CBS, Season 3)

B Positive (CBS, new comedy series)

Mom (CBS, Season 7)

The Unicorn (CBS, Season 2)

Evil (CBS, new Season 2)

Superstore (NBC, Season 6)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, Season 8)

Law & Order: SVU (NBC, Season 22)

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC, new drama series)

FRIDAY

Shark Tank (ABC, Season 12)

20/20 (ABC, Season 43)

MacGyver (CBS, Season 5)

Magnum P.I. (CBS, Season 3)

Blue Bloods (CBS, Season 11)

The Blacklist (NBC, Season 8)

Dateline (NBC, Season 29)

SATURDAY

Saturday Night Football (ABC, Season 16)

48 Hours (CBS, Season 33)

Masters of Illusion (The CW, Season 7)

SUNDAY

America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC, Season 31)

Supermarket Sweep (ABC, new game show series revival)

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (ABC, Season 2)

The Rookie (ABC, Season 3)

60 Minutes (CBS, Season 53)

The Equalizer (CBS, new drama series reboot)

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, Season 7)

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS, Season 12)

Two Sentence Horror Stories (The CW, Season 2)

Note: The following shows are slated to air this fall but have no hard date.

The Talk (CBS, Season 11)

The Price Is Right (CBS, Season 48)

Let’s Make a Deal (CBS, Season 12)

S.W.A.T. (CBS, Season 4)

Friday Night SmackDown! (Fox, season premiere)

United We Fall (ABC, new comedy series)

Shameless (Showtime, Season 11; final season)

Moonbase 8 (Showtime, new comedy series)

His Dark Materials (HBO, Season 2)

Industry (HBO, new drama limited series)

How To with John Wilson (HBO, new unscripted comedy series)

Untitled Selena Gomez Cooking Show (HBO Max, new cooking series)

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole (A&E, Season 2)

Dr. 90210 (E!, new docuseries)

The News with Shepard Smith (CNBC, new daily news series)

Chrisley Knows Best (USA Network, Season 8B)

Miz & Mrs. (USA Network, Season 2B)

Temptation Island (USA Network, Season 3)

Van Helsing (Syfy, Season 5; final season)

Fixer to Fabulous (HGTV, Season 2)

Build Me Up (HGTV, new unscripted series)

Farmhouse Fixer (HGTV, new unscripted series; working title)

The Astronauts (Nickelodeon, new comedy series)

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo, Season 5; moved from April 2)

First Ladies (CNN, new documentary series)

This Is Life with Lisa Ling (CNN, Season 7)

Who Killed … (Investigation Discovery, new true-crime docuseries)

People Puzzler (Game Show Network, new game series)

The Real (Syndication, Season 7)

Judge Jerry (Syndication, Season 2)

Q Talks (Quibi, new shortform comedy series)

Killing Zac Efron (Quibi, new shortform adventure series)

Last Looks (Quibi, new shortform true-crime series)

Murder Unboxed (Quibi, new shortform true-crime series)

Faces and Heels (Facebook Watch, new unscripted series)

Tusks to Tails (Facebook Watch, new nature series)

DELAYED:

The Voice (NBC, Season 19)

The Amazing Race (CBS, Season 34)

