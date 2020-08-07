Facebook Extends Work-From-Home Until 2021, But Still Leases New Manhattan Office Space

Facebook has extended its work-from-home policy for employees through July 2021, and has said they will give workers $1,000 for home office supplies.
A Facebook spokeperson dropped the news to Business Insider on Thursday.
“Based on guidance from health and government experts, as well as decisions drawn from our internal discussions about these matters, we are allowing employees to continue voluntarily working from home until July 2021,” spokesperson Nneka Norville said.
Facebook has just leased out the entirety of Manhattan’s Farley Building to use as its New York office space. The new offices could mean up to 10,000 workers in NYC once the pandemic isolation is over, up from the current 4,000.
Speaking at an internal employee town hall meeting livestreamed on Facebook, Zuckerberg said the company will take a “more measured approach to opening permanent remote work for existing employees.” Currently, most Facebook workers can opt to work from home through the end of the year, thanks to the pandemic.
Now, Zuckerberg envisions that over the next decade or more, about half of Facebook’s workers could be remote. But there’s a lot of “ifs,” “ands” and “buts” attached – although not butts in the seats.
If you qualify for remote work and move to cheaper areas, you will have to tell Facebook, and pay will be adjusted accordingly, Zuckerberg said. There will be “severe ramifications” for those discovered to be falsifying addresses.
“We’ll adjust salary to your location at that point,” said Zuckerberg, who said the adjustment would be necessary for taxes and accounting. “There’ll be severe ramifications for people who are not honest about this.” He added the system will work on the “honor code,” but will “put in some basic precautions” to make sure that the honor system is being honest. Those methods were not detailed.
Facebook has more than 40,000 employees. The company joined Twitter, which has also said its employees can work from home indefinitely.
The reactions so far online have been mixed: