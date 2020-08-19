Facebook Rolls Out Expanded Dangerous Individuals and Organizations Measures After Sweep Of QAnon Groups, Ads

On Wednesday announced that it will implement expanded measures to combat the spread of QAnon content and anarchist groups across the social network and sister platform Instagram.

Facebook vowed to make changes to its Dangerous Individuals and Organizations policy after its team removed over 790 groups and more than 1,500 ads tied to pro-Trump conspiracy theory QAnon. The theory claims that the current the president fends off a group of pedophiles, comprised of top Democrats, Hollywood stars and religious figures; plotting against Trump. Facebook’s move also comes after Majorie Taylor Green, who supports the pro-Trump conspiracy theory, won the Georgia primary for a seat in congress on Aug. 12.

“While we will allow people to post content that supports these movements and groups, so long as they do not otherwise violate our content policies, we will restrict their ability to organize on our platform,” read a statement from the social media platform.

Facebook says it will remove pages, groups and Instagram accounts associated with QAnon and similar groups when they threaten violence. Such pages will be held off recommended pages and will also see a lower ranking in the Facebook News Feed, to ensure that not as many users come across the concerning content.

When it comes to running QAnon-related ads, Facebook says it has yet to implement policies prohibiting users from distributing paid content that praises, supports or represents the conspiracy theory or similar organizations and movements. QAnon posters, however, will not be allowed to use the platform’s Marketplace and Shop features.

“Our teams will also study trends in attempts to skirt our enforcement so we can adapt,” the statement continues. “These movements and groups evolve quickly, and our teams will follow them closely and consult with outside experts so we can continue to enforce our policies against them.”

Read Facebook’s latest measures to combat the spread of false and harmful information here.