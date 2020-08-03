Exile Content Studios Hires Arturo Sampson As Head Of Production

EXCLUSIVE: Arturo Sampson will be the new Head of Production at Isaac Lee’s Exile Content Studios, which focuses on acquiring and developing premium original content for audiences across the U.S. and Latin America.

Based in Mexico, Sampson will oversee scripted and unscripted projects in Mexico, Spain, Colombia and the U.S. With Sampson on board, Exile Content will build out its production arm for exclusive branded content as well as a production services arm to non-Exile projects.

“We are very excited to welcome Arturo as our new Head of Production,” said Daniel Eilemberg, Exile’s President of Content. “His addition adds a physical production component to our work, further ensuring the highest quality on all our projects. I am looking forward to working closely with him on upcoming projects.”

Alejandro Uribe, Exile’s CEO, adds, “Arturo’s hire sets Exile Content up for further success, solidifying our management structure and opening new lines of revenue. All of us at Exile are looking forward to learning from Arturo’s extensive industry experience and seeing him enrich our projects.”

Sampson’s long list credits include Catherine Hardwick’s Miss Bala, Werner Herzog’s Salt & Fire, David Pablos’ The Dance of the 41 and The Chosen Ones, Gael García Bernal’s Déficit as well as Diego Luna’s Mr. Pig and Chavez. He has also worked on I’m Gonna Explode, the short film Aningaaq, The Well, Revolución, Cochochi, Paradise, Black Sheep, Paraiso Perdido, I Hate Love and Camino a Marte.

On the TV side, he served as producer on Luis Miguel: The Series, The Taco Chrónicles, Fear the Walking Dead, Niño Santo (Holy Child), Alguien Más and Soy Tu Fan. He has also worked on other TV shows and branded content pieces including Production Service for HBO’s Insecure.

In addition to his production projects, Sampson directed the short films Godot and Red Fish, and the documentaries The Latest on Fashion and co-directed 20 and 10, The Fire, The Word and a Coca-Cola spot for the halftime of the Futbol Worldcup 2014.

Prior to joining Exile, Sampson worked at a variety of film and commercial production companies including Canana, where he became a partner in 2011, and sister company Gloria, where he became a partner in 2014.

Sampson was selected into the Berlinale Talent Campus in 2005 and received the Young Artists Fellowship 2009-2010 for screenwriting. He has also attended workshops on script and acting directing at the EICTV School of San Antonio de Los Baños, Cuba, where he later returned to teach a production workshop and as a committee member of theses.