Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman Are A ‘Long Way Up’ In New Apple TV+ Motorcycle Series

Apple TV+ has unveiled a first look at Long Way Up, a new motorcycle adventure series starring and executive produced by Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman.

The show reunites the best friends after more than a decade since their last motorbike adventure around the world. The first three episodes will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 18, and new episodes will roll out weekly thereafter.

Covering 13,000 miles over 100 days through 16 border crossings and 13 countries, starting from the city of Ushuaia at the tip of South America, McGregor and Boorman journey through the underexposed landscapes of South and Central America using cutting edge technology on the backs of their prototype electric Harley-Davidsons in order to contribute to the sustainability of the planet.

The new series will journey through Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, and up through Colombia, Central America, and Mexico. Joining them are their longtime collaborators, directors David Alexanian and Russ Malkin, following them in their electric Rivians.

Long Way Up is a new original series that follows McGregor and Boorman’s previous adventures in Long Way Round and Long Way Down.

The series will join an expanding offering of unscripted series and films, including the recently announced Fireball, an original feature documentary directed by Werner Herzog and Professor Clive Oppenheimer; the soon-to-premiere 2020 Sundance US Grand Jury Prize award-winning documentary, Boys State; and the five-time Emmy nominated – including for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special – Beastie Boys Story.