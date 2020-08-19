‘Euphoria’: Two-Time Emmy Nominated Composer Labrinth On Capturing The Highs & Hot Mess Lows Of Teenage Excess – Crew Call Podcast

The journey for just sheer serenity of the pill-addled Rue (Zendaya) through the neons and street-lit shadows of Los Angeles in HBO’s Sam Levinson-created series Euphoria would not be complete without the wall-to-wall score of multi-platinum selling singer/songwriter/producer/composer Labrinth whose sounds fluctuate like the hormones of the show’s young lost souls as they seek some light at the end of their tunnels; a terra firma.

Costa Comm.

Choral “oohhs” and “ahhhs” are followed by arcade sounds, and sonic percussion beatings, laced with organs and retro ’70s R&B lyrics and sounds as we follow Rue, her transgender girlfriend Jules (Hunter Schafer), her childhood reliable amiga Lexi (Maude Apatow), and the raging party times of their friends and dysfunctional parents. Of note the tumultuous couple, the abusive Nate played by Jacob Elordi and his unhinged, emotional g.f. Maddy portrayed by Alexa Demie, their tragic story painted in episode 5 “’03 Bonnie and Clyde” which Labrinth submitted for Emmy consideration in addition to the season finale.

Labrinth’s music for Euphoria is Emmy nominated in the Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Dramatic Score) category with his gospel song “All for Us”, performed by Zendaya, which punctuates the season finale, recognized for outstanding original music and lyrics.

