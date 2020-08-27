‘Lego Masters’ Producer Endemol Shine North America Developing Domino Competition Format With YouTube Star Lily Hevesh

EXCLUSIVE: From Lego to dominoes… Endemol Shine North America is developing a domino competition format after striking a deal with YouTube phenom Lily Hevesh.

The producers of Fox’s Lego Masters, which saw teams of Lego builders compete to create their own mega builds, are now turning their attention to one of the world’s oldest games.

The project is known as Domino Effect and the company will be taking it out to the marketplace in the coming weeks.

Lily Hevesh, as you can see below, is considered the world’s top domino artist. Her YouTube channel, Hevesh5, has attracted over a billion views and she has nearly three million subscribers.

The 21-year old Boston artist has led builds for movies including Will Smith’s Collateral Beauty and TV series including Saturday Night Live and has worked with Katy Perry on the launch of her Witness album as well as brands such as Lego, Ford, Disney and Pixar.

Hevesh launched her own line of toppling dominies earlier this year and shares a 2017 Guinness World Record for largest domino circle field. She was also part of the 19-person team that broke the American domino record with 250,000 toppling dominoes in one creation.

The format would be Endemol Shine North America’s latest competition format. Lego Masters, hosted by Will Arnett, is expected to return for a second season, while it also produces MasterChef and the reboot of Wipeout for TBS.

“Lily Hevesh is truly an innovator in every sense of the word and she has helped make domino art a wildly popular global sensation,” said Sharon Levy, President, Unscripted and Scripted Television, Endemol Shine North America. “We are thrilled to be teaming with Lily to topple onto television with mesmerizing and mind-blowing domino builds where one slight move can be the difference between ultimate victory or pure disaster.”

“I am absolutely thrilled to be working with Endemol Shine to bring domino art to television,” added Hevesh. “It is very exciting knowing that this domino competition show will introduce families to this incredible art form. Building off the success of Endemol Shine’s Lego Masters, I know the show is in the best hands and I can’t wait to get going.”