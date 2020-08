Emmys: Television Academy Spreads 72nd Awards Presentations Over Six Nights In September, Reduces Number Of Primetime Categories

The Television Academy lives up to its promise to spread the presentation of the (Virtual) Creative Arts Emmys over several nights in September and today they have announced just how it will be done. Creative Arts Emmys will be spread across the entire week beginning September 14 and continuing for five nights, all beginning at 5 p.m. PT with the first four nights running on Emmys.com followed by the fifth night September 19th on FXX. The Academy announced today which awards will presented on each night, as well as the category lineup for the virtual Primetime Emmys hosted and Executive Produced by Jimmy Kimmel airing live on ABC on September 20 at 5 p.m. PT/8 ET.

Awards categories presented at the Creative Arts ceremonies will include:

Related Story News & Documentary Emmy Noms: HBO's Canceled 'Vice News Tonight' Leads Programs As PBS Again Tops Networks

Monday, September 14 : Reality and Nonfiction

: Reality and Nonfiction Tuesday, September 15 : Variety

: Variety Wednesday, September 16 : Scripted Night One

: Scripted Night One Thursday, September 17 : Scripted Night Two

: Scripted Night Two Saturday, September 19 (FXX): An eclectic mix of awards across all genres

In previous years the Creative Arts Emmy show, at least recently, has been broken up over the course of two nights (previously the ceremony was one long marathon evening) with matching Governors Balls for both, as well as the Primetime Emmys following a week later, also featuring an identical Govs Ball. This year the Academy had to get creative due to the continuing crisis caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, and so they have decided to use Emmys.com to carry the bulk of the Creative Arts awards that recognize creative and technical achievements in television, largely the categories that can’t be squeezed into the primetime network broadcast which focuses on key program, acting, writing, and directing categories. However the number of those categories in the Primetime show have been decreased to 23, down from 27 last year with Variety Writing and Directing awards among those delegated instead to Creative Arts, and all the Gov Balls are canceled.

Emmys

Writers and directors normally are guaranteed four categories each on the big network ceremony, but this year it has been reduced to three each as the Academy tries to trim the virtual presentation. Variety Sketch Series and Television Movie are also headed to Creative Arts this year. The yet-to-be-announced Governors Award, which usually is presented during a Creative Arts show, will instead be on the ABC broadcast this time. In a very unusual year, this will be a very unusual Emmys. Last week Kimmel, along with the other Executive Producers of the Primetime show (Guy Carrington, Reginald Hudlin, David Jammy and Ian Stewart), sent a letter to nominees and/or their PR reps offering details on how the show would work for them as they watch live in their own homes or other locations. The Academy did not list similar details, or any hosts yet, for the five Creative Arts shows except that they will be produced by Bob Bain Productions.

Suffice it to say it takes a village to hand out all those Emmys, but this time that village will be virtual. Below is the complete list of awards for each night during an Emmy week like no other.

Here are the 2020 Creative Arts and Primetime Emmys categories and when they will be presented:

CREATIVE ARTS EMMY CATEGORIES FOR MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES

OUTSTANDING STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A DOCUMENTARY SERIES OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

OUTSTANDING NARRATOR

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A STRUCTURED REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

CREATIVE ARTS EMMY CATEGORIES FOR TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM VARIETY SERIES

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION, OR REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (NONPROSTHETIC)

OUTSTANDING COSTUMES FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION, OR REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES OR SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SERIES

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

CREATIVE ARTS EMMY CATEGORIES FOR WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (HALF-HOUR)

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING

OUTSTANDING FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES

OUTSTANDING MULTI-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING PERIOD COSTUMES

OUTSTANDING PERIOD MAKEUP AND/OR CHARACTER MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PROGRAM (HALF-HOUR)

OUTSTANDING PROSTHETIC MAKEUP FOR A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

CREATIVE ARTS EMMY CATEGORIES FOR THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

OUTSTANDING DERIVATIVE INTERACTIVE PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL INTERACTIVE PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM ANIMATED PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR SCRIPTED PROGRAMMING

OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION

OUTSTANDING INNOVATION IN INTERACTIVE PROGRAMMING

OUTSTANDING MOTION DESIGN

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MUSIC AND LYRICS

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A COMEDY OR VARIETY PROGRAM

CREATIVE ARTS EMMY CATEGORIES FOR SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING COMMERCIAL

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES

EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE

OUTSTANDING UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES MOVIE OR SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR VARIETY OR REALITY PROGRAMMING

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE EXTENSION OF A LINEAR PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SERIES

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE DESIGN

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

OUTSTANDING PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIRSTYLING

CREATIVE ARTS AWARDS CATEGORIES – SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 CONT…

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A DRAMA SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

72nd EMMY AWARDS TELECAST: SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING COMPETITION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES

OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

GOVERNORS AWARD