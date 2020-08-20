TV Talk Podcast: ‘Maisel’, ‘Morning Show’, ‘Mrs. America’ & Meryl Duke It Out For Supporting Emmys – So Who Will Win?

Deadline’s TV Talk podcast returns this week as we take a deep dive into all the supporting categories at the Emmy Awards and make predictions as to the possible outcomes.

Of course, there are many others to consider with each category in Comedy and Drama sporting a whopping eight nominees, indicating a real split of opinion over who is most admired.

Josh Telles

In the comedy categories, will 2019 winners from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel come back and repeat? Alex Borstein and Tony Shalhoub are proving themselves continuous favorites of TV Academy voters, each already owning multiple Emmys in their career. Or, will we see another comedy, in its final season, take over as Schitt’s Creek’s Dan Levy and Annie Murphy pose a serious challenge for the gold. Does having an Oscar make a difference? Then Mahershala Ali in Ramy and Alan Arkin in The Kominsky Method are big threats for that reason alone — not to mention outstanding work this season.

HBO

In Drama, by the way, there is also fierce competition with multiple actors competing against one other from the same show — three alone from Succession and two from The Morning Show. Does that open the door for three-time Emmy winner Bradley Whitford, moving from his Guest Actor win for The Handmaid’s Tale last year up to this category this year, one that he won all those years ago for The West Wing? And beware: Meryl Streep in Big Little Lies is up for Supporting Actress, so you know what happens when she’s in the running for anything. However odds may favor last year’s winner, Ozark’s Julia Garner, especially since that Netflix show has really ramped up in popularity during the pandemic lockdown.

Netflix may compete against itself here as voter favorite Helena Bonham Carter is in the mix as well for The Crown, along with past winners Thandie Newton, Samira Wiley and Laura Dern. But with no direct competition for any co-star, is Succession’s Sarah Snook really the one to beat on the first time out for this Australian actress playing convincingly American in that hit series?

HBO

We also analyze the Limited Series/Movie supporting contenders as Watchmen, Hollywood and Mrs. America, with three or more contenders each, look to avoid canceling each other out on the way to Emmy glory. You will also hear a part of Dominic’s interview with Oscar- and three-time Emmy-winning Watchmen star Regina King, Emmy nominated again this year in the Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series/TV Movie category, that took place at last weekend’s Contenders Television: The Nominees event.

