Emma Stone & Dave McCary Plant Fruit Tree Production Banner With A24 First-Look TV Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Emma Stone and Emmy-nominated writer-director Dave McCary have launched Fruit Tree, a new film/TV production banner that launches with a two-year first-look TV deal at A24.

The partners intend to produce projects across scripted, documentary and unscripted formats. The first new project under the A24 deal will be a TV adaption of The Shadows, a debut thriller novel from Stacy Willingham.

Stone, who won the Oscar for La La Land, was most recently nominated for The Favourite and stars in Cruella for Disney and is exec producer on that film. After a long stint as a Saturday Night Live writer, McCary made his directing debut on Brigsby Bear, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and off strong reviews was acquired and released by Sony Pictures Classics. Stone recently produced the Netflix miniseries Maniac – alongside Jonah Hill – which received a PGA Award nomination in the Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television category.

“We are thrilled to partner with our friends at A24,” Stone and McCary said in a statement. “Their commitment to thoughtful and original storytelling and embracing artists’ visions feels rare and vital, and we are incredibly grateful that they support our passion to do the same.

Fruit Tree’s first feature film has also landed at A24: When You Finish Saving the World, the directorial debut of Stone’s Zombieland co-star Jesse Eisenberg, who wrote the script. Stone and McCary are producing that film under their new banner.

“We are ecstatic to be taking this step with Emma and Dave as they launch Fruit Tree, and look forward to working with them on creating singular and exciting work through our new partnership,” said A24.

Stone is represented by WME, Anonymous Content and Ziffren Brittenham; McCary is represented by Mosaic and Myman Greenspan.