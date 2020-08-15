Emma Samms Relates Her Suffering From “Long Covid” Symptoms, Which Make Even A Phone Conversation Exhausting

Click to Skip Ad
Former Dynasty costar Emma Samms, who played Fallon Carrington Colby in the 1980s version of the rich people TV drama, says she’s been unable to shake debilitating symptoms of COVID-19.

Samms, age 59, tested positive in March, and was never hospitalized. Yet she still suffers from tremendous bouts of fatigue, she told the Times of London in an interview. Her condition has been nicknamed “Long Covid,” but researchers and doctors are still unsure why certain people have been unable to recover, nor how to treat the condition.

Over the last six months, such small tasks as a phone conversation or gardening for a few minutes leaves Samms exhausted, she told The Times.

