Elisabeth Moss To Play ‘Mrs. March’ In Blumhouse Feature Adaptation Of Virginia Feito Thriller Novel

Elisabeth Moss and her Love and Squalor Pictures production company and Blumhouse are developing a feature take of the upcoming Virginia Feito psychological thriller novel Mrs. March, a project in which the multi-Golden Globe and Emmy winning actress will play the titular character.

Mrs. March follows a polished Upper East Side housewife who unravels when she begins to suspect the detestable protagonist of her husband’s latest bestselling novel is based on her. Feito will write the screenplay and executive produce. Moss and Lindsey McManus will produce for their Love and Squalor banner. Jason Blum is producing for Blumhouse. Carla Hacken and Bea Sequeira are also executive producers.

Said Moss, “I read Virginia’s novel in one sitting and was so captured by it I knew I had to make it and play Mrs. March. As a character, she is fascinating, complex, and deeply human and I can’t wait to sink my teeth into her. Mrs. March is exactly the kind of engaging and challenging female led project that Love And Squalor Pictures is built to make. As a company, we are thrilled to make our debut announcement in the features space as partners with Blumhouse. Having worked with Jason on US and the company on The Invisible Man, I am constantly struck by their creativity and intelligence. Jason Blum is a powerhouse force in the world of storytelling and I am personally honored to be in the Blumhouse family.”

“Not only is Elisabeth one of the finest actors of her generation but she’s an unabashed fan of genre material and an incredible collaborator. Lindsey and Elisabeth have impeccable taste, when they brought us Mrs. March we jumped at the chance to work with them,” said Jason Blum, Blumhouse founder and CEO.

Mrs. March will hit bookshelves in the United States in August, 2021 via Liveright, an imprint of the W. W. Norton & Company.

Moss won critical praise earlier this year for playing a woman in an abusive relationship in Universal/Blumhouse’s The Invisible Man which scored a 91% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and grossed over $130M at the WW box office. She stars next in Searchlight’s Wes Anderson movie The French Dispatch and Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins.

Blumhouse’s releases in 2020 have also included The Hunt, Fantasy Island, You Should Have Left, and the Sundance world premiere Run Sweetheart Run which Amazon acquired at the end of May, as we first told you. Following the $28.2M domestic opening weekend for Invisible Man, Blumhouse signed that pic’s filmmaker Leigh Whannell to a film and TV deal.

Moss is repped by WME, Ribisi Entertainment Group, Independent Talent Group in the UK. Feito is repped by Kent Wolf of Neon Literary, Darren Trattner of Jackoway, Tyerman, Wertheimer and WME.