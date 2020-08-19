‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ & ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Actress Eiza González Inks With WME

EXCLUSIVE: We have learned that Eiza González has signed with WME for representation in all areas.

The Mexico City, Mexico native broke out El Rey’s series From Dusk till Dawn, on which she collaborated with Robert Rodriguez, and came to prominence before stateside audiences in Edgar Wright’s 2017 summer blockbuster Baby Driver as Darling, the heist girlfriend to Jon Hamm’s Buddy in the $227M grossing movie.

From there González scored notable parts in notable movies, including Nyssiana in the Rodriguez-directed 20th Century Fox sci-fi movie Alita: Battle Angel ($404.8M WW), Madame M opposite Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson in Hobbs & Shaw ($759M WW), and the upcoming Legendary/Warner Bros. sequel Godzilla vs. Kong due out on May 21, 2021.

She most recently starred in Sony Pictures’ Bloodshot opposite Vin Diesel and Guy Pearce, receiving an Imagen Award nomination for Best Actress in a a Feature Film for her performance.

González will next be seen starring opposite Rosamund Pike and Peter Dinklage in I Care A Lot, which will premiere at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival.

The Mexico City, Mexico native studied at the American School Foundation, the Edron Academy, M&M Studio and Televisa’s Centro de Educación Artística’, in Mexico City. Her breakthrough came in the teenage telenovela Lola: Érase una vez in 2007. González also starred in numerous additional series in Mexico. She signed with Universal Music, and recorded five albums which went platinum and gold.

Other feature credits include Robert Zemeckis’ Welcome to Marwen, and voiceover credits in DreamWorks’ The Croods and 20th Century Fox’s Alvin and the Chipmunks and Horton Hears A Who!

González continues to be represented by Linden Entertainment, Jackoway Austen et al. The actress was previously represented by CAA