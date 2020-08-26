Ed Zwick To Direct Romantic Comedy ‘The Making Of’ With Richard Gere, Diane Keaton, Blake Lively, Lin-Manuel Miranda To Star; Hot TIFF Movie Package

EXCLUSIVE: The Virtual Cannes Market was a bustling affair with several major films set up. Will we see a similar result at the Toronto Film Festival? Here’s a hot package to get things going.

Endeavor Content will be handling worldwide sales on The Making Of, a romantic comedy written and produced by Ed Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz. The film will star Richard Gere, Diane Keaton, Blake Lively and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Ed Zwick, Marshall Herskovitz Mega

Deadline hears the romantic comedy revolves around two couples: long-married filmmakers (Gere and Keaton) have cast overemotional actors (Blake Lively and Lin-Manuel Miranda) to portray their younger selves in the story of their great love. Unfortunately, by the time shooting begins, their fabled marriage is unraveling. The filmmakers want to make a hit; the actors want to tell the true story. Whose version really is the truth? And how do they distinguish between real love and movie love when their lives and their work become hopelessly intertwined?

The film will be a production of Zwick & Herskovitz’ The Bedford Falls Company. The film shoots next spring.