Echo Lake Entertainment Signs Forbes Magazine

EXCLUSIVE: Amid a growing demand for IP in media, Echo Lake Entertainment has signed Forbes for representation in scripted content. Under the deal, the management and production company will represent Forbes on new scripted television, streaming and feature projects based on Forbes’ controlled IP, as well as assist in developing and producing feature film and episodic programming drawn from stories in Forbes’ archives.

“Echo Lake is excited to be representing such an iconic brand, and to help bring Forbes’ 102 years of IP and archives to the entertainment community. Forbes’ high caliber journalism will inspire new and unique stories ripe for film and television adaptations” said Echo Lake CEO Doug Mankoff.

With franchises such as the Forbes 400 (list of America’s wealthiest Americans), and 30 Under 30 (list of the brightest young entrepreneurs in the U.S), Forbes chronicles the “doers and their doings” in business, culture and society.

“For more than a century, Forbes has written every chapter in the long book of history on the entrepreneurs and business leaders who have made it, those who aspired to make it, and those who fell from grace,” said Travis Collins, Executive Director of Forbes Entertainment, a production arm within Forbes. “Our archive is vast and extensive, and lends itself naturally to storytelling across platforms, including streaming, television, film, audio and third-party digital.”

The Echo Lake team will consist of managers as well as production executives.

Echo Lake recently produced feature All The Right Places based on Jennifer Niven’s book starring Elle Fanning. In television, Echo Lake’s new series The Great, starring Elle Fanning and Nicolas Hoult, was recently renewed for a second season at Hulu. The company has numerous TV projects set up at studios and networks including 20th Century TV and Lionsgate, among others.

Forbes continues to be repped by WME.