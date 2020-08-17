‘Earth To Ned’: Alien-Hosted Talk Show Invades Disney+ Next Month

Heeeee-rrrrrrre’s Ned! Disney+ said today that it will stream the galaxy’s first alien-hosted talk show starting September 4. Watch a promo for Earth to Ned above and examine the key art below.

Produced by The Jim Henson Company and Marwar Junction Productions, Earth to Ned is a decidedly different take on the late-night talk format. It stars extraterrestrial-creatures Ned and Cornelius as they interview terrestrial stars.

Each episode focuses on a topic or theme that is unique to Earthlings and fascinating to Ned, including comedy, sports, social media and fashion. Ned beams in celebrity guests from across the known universe, and the more he learns about our human culture, the more obsessed he becomes.

Among the celebrity guests lined up for Earth to Ned are Joshua Bassett, Rachel Bilson, Michael Ian Black, Rachel Bloom, Gina Carano, RuPaul, Taye Diggs, Lil Rel Howery, Bindi and Robert Irwin, Gillian Jacobs, NeNe Leakes, Thomas Lennon, Joel McHale, Andy Richter, Olivia Rodrigo, Eli Roth, Kristen Schaal, Paul Scheer, Jenny Slate, Raven Symoné, Reggie Watts and Billy Dee Williams.

Earth to Ned is executive produced by Brian Henson and Vince Raisa of the Jim Henson Company and Joseph Freed and Allison Berkley from Marwar Junction Productions.