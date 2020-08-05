‘E! News’, ‘Pop Of The Morning’, ‘In The Room’ Canceled By E!

E! has canceled its three New York-based entertainment news programs — E! News, Pop Of The Morning and In The Room, Deadline has confirmed.

E! News, Pop Of The Morning and In The Room paused production in March at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. They had remained dark ever since, leading to their cancellation.

I hear the reasons were financial. All divisions of NBCUniversal have been asked to look for ways to cut costs and produce content more efficiently as the company — like most entertainment congloms — grapples with the economic impact from the pandemic. I hear E! will consolidate its production operations on the West Coast.

The news comes one year after E! announced an expansion of its entertainment news programming under Tammy Filler, who joined E! from Today in May 2019 to oversee development and production for all news programming across platforms. With that expansion, E! News moved from the West Coast as an evening news program to New York as a morning show.

In The Room took viewers inside celebrity homes for in-depth interviews and conversation around their latest projects, products, passions and more.

Pop of the Morning, similar to the LA-based Daily Pop, featured a panel of personalities delivering irreverent and unfiltered conversations centered around the buzziest entertainment news stories of the day.

More programming cuts like the E! cancellations, first reported by Variety, along with major executive changes and layoffs are coming to NBCU’s English-language TV entertainment divisions. CEO Jeff Shell last week confirmed the upcoming overhaul during Comcast’s second-quarter earnings call, but he didn’t mention any specifics or timeline. The regional sports networks and Telemundo are among the NBCU units that already underwent staff reductions, according to sources.